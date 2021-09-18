Gabby Petito family says Brian Laundrie hiding, not missing

The Petito's released the following statement through their attorney overnight:
All of Gabby's family want the world to know that Brian is not missing, he is hiding. Gabby is missing.
The North Port Police Department in Florida said on Twitter that they are searching for the 23-year-old along with the FBI.
KNow anything? Please call 1-800-CALL-FBI pic.twitter.com/oCDTwHJvCt— North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 18, 2021
Police said Laundrie's attorney contacted authorities Friday because the family wanted to discuss his disappearance.
They claim they have not seen Brian since Tuesday.
They removed items from the Laundries' house to assist in the search for him, according to his attorney Steven Bertolino.
Police said on Twitter that it was the first time the Laundrie family had spoken with them in detail about the case.
They reiterated that Brian is a person of interest in Gabby's disappearance, but that they are "not currently working a crime investigation."
Both he and Petito are now considered missing persons.
"We are happy they called the police in and they want to cooperate, but until...I'm not going to speculate, I don't know what to believe," said Petito's stepfather, Jim Schmidt.
A spokesperson for the department appeared on CNN later Friday night and said the department does have more details but they cannot be released just yet.
"I think that will come out here, very shortly, we just want to get our, our ducks in a row a little bit," the spokesperson said "This has been a very quickly developing situation here in just the last hour really for the most part. So we're working through that. We want to make sure that we are accurate in everything that we're saying."
Petito, a 22-year-old woman originally from Long Island, disappeared on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie.
The Florida couple were traveling to Oregon when Petito stopped communicating with her family somewhere in Wyoming in late August.
Laundrie, who has been named a person of interest by police in North Port, Florida -- returned to their Gulf Coast home in Petito's 2012 white Ford Transit van on September 1, 10 days before Petito was reported missing by her family in Blue Point.
Police in North Port held a news conference Thursday during which Petito's father begged for her safe return and for Laundrie to speak up and stop hindering the investigation.
"What I need from everybody is help," Joseph Petito said. "That goal is to bring Gabby home safely. I'm asking for help from everyone here. I'm asking for help from everyone at home. I'm asking for help from the parents of Brian, and I'm asking for help from the family members and friends of the Laundrie family as well."
Petito's mother, Nichole Schmidt, said the last video chat she had with her daughter was August 24 or 25, though they exchanged text messages for a few days following.
She has since said she is unsure if it was her daughter actually sending those texts.
"We don't eat, we don't sleep, we're just actively looking for her," she said.
The engaged couple had been documenting their trip on YouTube, and they were set to arrive in Portland in October.
"We were excited for them," Schmidt said. "I believe she's in danger because she's not in touch with us. She could be alone somewhere. She could be stranded somewhere in the wilderness and she needs help."
Petito is described as a white female, approximately 5-foot-5 and 110 pounds.
She has blonde hair, blue eyes, and several tattoos, including one on her finger and one on her forearm that reads "Let it be."
Detectives are asking anyone with information on Petito's disappearance to contact Suffolk County police at 1-800-220-TIPS, the North Port Police Department at 941-429-7382, or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or 303-629-7171. Information can also be submitted online.
