Video gamer overheard man raping 15-year-old while playing Grand Theft Auto, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Gamer arrested for rape of 15-year-old girl

NEW PORT RICHEY, Florida --
A Florida man has been arrested after he allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl at his house while playing Grand Theft Auto, authorities say.

Daniel Enrique Fabian, 18, is charged with lewd and lascivious battery for the attack.

Officials say another gamer overheard the attack while playing GTA with Fabian over PlayStation 4. Fabian reportedly told the witness he was going to stop playing when a girl showed up at his house. His microphone was left on, and the other gamer told authorities he heard the victim moaning, saying "no" and repeatedly telling Fabian to stop.

Fabian returned to the game after the attack.

Authorities say a rape kit exam was performed on the victim.

Fabian was arrested and booked into a detention center.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rapevideo gameu.s. & worldsex crimeFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
4 injured in 2-alarm Midtown basement fire
2 men dead in Glen Ridge crash
1 dead, 4 hurt in Chinatown after driver loses control
Woman wearing scrubs sought in choking attack on NYC bus
Caught on video: Mice scurry through NYC Just Salad
Police arrest woman in fatal hit-and-run on Long Island
3 US service members killed in Afghanistan by roadside blast
Health officials say it's OK to eat some romaine lettuce again
Show More
Teacher allegedly killed ex's girlfriend in front of children
Tekashi69 pleads not guilty, trial won't start until September
Mueller accuses Manafort of breaking plea agreement, lying
Caravan migrants explore options after Tijuana border clash
Duane Reade manager shot in head at Queens store
More News