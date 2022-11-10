Fire officials tend to garbage truck fire in Mountainside

A garabge truck was caught in a full-on blaze Thursday morning, but the homes nearby were fortunately not affected. John Del Giorno has details.

MOUNTAINSIDE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A Mountainside residential neighborhood became the scene of a truck fire Thursday morning.

At around 6 a.m., NewsCopter 7 spotted a garbage truck completely engulfed in flames on Knollcrest Drive.

A few minutes later, fire officials arrived on the scene and put out the blaze. The incident is not expected to cause much traffic to the area.

The fire did not spread to the homes nearby and no injuries were reported.

MORE NEWS: New MOMA exhibit recognizes JAM, a 1980s Black art gallery that contributed to the NYC art scene

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.