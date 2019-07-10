Garbage truck overturns, lands on 3 cars in Brooklyn chain reaction crash

Video: Moment a ⁦@NYCSanitation⁩ Street Sweeper hits a private garabge truck at Flushing x Nostrand, causing it to flip over, damaging multiple cars. Street has since been reopened. pic.twitter.com/2MWirCUkk6 — WILLIAMSBURG NEWS (@WMSBG) July 10, 2019

.@FDNY and ⁦@NYPD90Pct⁩ on scene Flushing Lee to Marcy for an overturned Garbage truck on multiple cars no serious injuries, Flushing Ave is closed. pic.twitter.com/qk6rdydyFI — WILLIAMSBURG NEWS (@WMSBG) July 10, 2019

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A city street sweeper and private garbage truck collided early Wednesday, causing a chain reaction crash at a Brooklyn intersection, police said.The incident happened at the corner of Nostrand and Flushing avenues in Williamsburg.Police said a total of 10 cars were involved in the accident - including parked cars -- after the garbage truck overturned and landed on three cars in its path. Five other cars were also struck in the process.There were contradicting accounts from both drivers. The street sweeper says he was struck by the private garbage truck, while the private garbage truck says he was struck by the street sweeper from a sudden U-turn.Both drivers were transported for back pain to Woodhull Hospital.The Department of Sanitation released a statement on the incident:----------