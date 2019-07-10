Garbage truck overturns, lands on 3 cars in Brooklyn chain reaction crash

The incident happened at the corner of Nostrand and Flushing avenues in Williamsburg.
Video: Moment a @NYCSanitation Street Sweeper hits a private garabge truck at Flushing x Nostrand, causing it to flip over, damaging multiple cars. Street has since been reopened. pic.twitter.com/2MWirCUkk6— WILLIAMSBURG NEWS (@WMSBG) July 10, 2019
Police said a total of 10 cars were involved in the accident - including parked cars -- after the garbage truck overturned and landed on three cars in its path. Five other cars were also struck in the process.
.@FDNY and @NYPD90Pct on scene Flushing Lee to Marcy for an overturned Garbage truck on multiple cars no serious injuries, Flushing Ave is closed. pic.twitter.com/qk6rdydyFI— WILLIAMSBURG NEWS (@WMSBG) July 10, 2019
There were contradicting accounts from both drivers. The street sweeper says he was struck by the private garbage truck, while the private garbage truck says he was struck by the street sweeper from a sudden U-turn.
Both drivers were transported for back pain to Woodhull Hospital.
The Department of Sanitation released a statement on the incident:
We can confirm there was an incident at Flushing and Nostrand Aves this morning. Our Sanitation Worker involved received a minor shoulder injury, and he has since been treated and released from the hospital. Our Safety office responded to the scene, and their investigation continues.
