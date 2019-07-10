Garbage truck overturns, lands on 3 cars in Brooklyn chain reaction crash

(Williamsburg News)

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A city street sweeper and private garbage truck collided early Wednesday, causing a chain reaction crash at a Brooklyn intersection, police said.

The incident happened at the corner of Nostrand and Flushing avenues in Williamsburg.


Police said a total of 10 cars were involved in the accident - including parked cars -- after the garbage truck overturned and landed on three cars in its path. Five other cars were also struck in the process.

There were contradicting accounts from both drivers. The street sweeper says he was struck by the private garbage truck, while the private garbage truck says he was struck by the street sweeper from a sudden U-turn.

Both drivers were transported for back pain to Woodhull Hospital.

The Department of Sanitation released a statement on the incident:

We can confirm there was an incident at Flushing and Nostrand Aves this morning. Our Sanitation Worker involved received a minor shoulder injury, and he has since been treated and released from the hospital. Our Safety office responded to the scene, and their investigation continues.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
williamsburgbrooklynnew york citygarbagetruck crashcollisioncrashstreet sweeper
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1-month-old boy safe after allegedly being abducted by father
Texas mom, ex-boyfriend accused of abducting her found dead
Video shows dog scaring off backyard bear in New Jersey
Darla Miles appears on 'Strahan and Sara' after now-viral moment
Man, woman drown off the coast of Far Rockaway
Women's World Cup winners honored with Parade of Champions
US Soccer chief mispronounces Rapinoe's name during ceremony
Show More
NYPD: Cab driver stabs man twice with screwdriver in the Bronx
Lawyer: Judge sorry for telling woman to 'close your legs'
LI mom accused of murdering twin 2-year-old daughters arraigned
Video: Drivers stop to grab spilled cash on Atlanta highway
Convicted sex offender found hiding in A/C vent
More TOP STORIES News