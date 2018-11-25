Looks like ConEd has shut off gas. FDNY going back in now. pic.twitter.com/bLy4ZTMvk0 — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) November 26, 2018

A frightening gas explosion and fire prompted swift evacuations on the Upper West Side Sunday night. People in the neighborhood said they could feel their apartments shake. The blast shot glass across Broadway.It all started just before 4 p.m. at Equinox on 2465 Broadway between 91st and 92nd Street.A group of men say they were exercising when the alarms went off and they were evacuated."We saw them all with gas measuring machines, and we smelled quite a bit of gas, too," said one of the men.Fire officials say they also detected high levels of carbon monoxide. When they arrived they thought they were responding to an electrical fire in the basement. It turned out to be a ConEd transformer under the sidewalk. The electrical malfunction caused the carbon monoxide leak."It wasn't a fire, it was a smoke condition from a transformer malfunctioning that caused the carbon monoxide to build up and migrate into the building," says FDNY Assistant Chief John Hodgens.Luckily the gym was already evacuated, along with three other businesses. 90 people were evacuated in all, including 15 residents.Then, the doors shook - and all of the windows.ConEd shut both the gas and electric to the gym as well as gas on the entire block.