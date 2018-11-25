Frightening gas explosion at Upper West Side gym leads to evacuations

EMBED </>More Videos

CeFaan Kim has the latest developments from the Upper West Side.

By
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
A frightening gas explosion and fire prompted swift evacuations on the Upper West Side Sunday night. People in the neighborhood said they could feel their apartments shake. The blast shot glass across Broadway.

It all started just before 4 p.m. at Equinox on 2465 Broadway between 91st and 92nd Street.
CeFaan Kim was on the scene:



A group of men say they were exercising when the alarms went off and they were evacuated.

"We saw them all with gas measuring machines, and we smelled quite a bit of gas, too," said one of the men.

Fire officials say they also detected high levels of carbon monoxide. When they arrived they thought they were responding to an electrical fire in the basement. It turned out to be a ConEd transformer under the sidewalk. The electrical malfunction caused the carbon monoxide leak.

"It wasn't a fire, it was a smoke condition from a transformer malfunctioning that caused the carbon monoxide to build up and migrate into the building," says FDNY Assistant Chief John Hodgens.

Luckily the gym was already evacuated, along with three other businesses. 90 people were evacuated in all, including 15 residents.

Then, the doors shook - and all of the windows.

ConEd shut both the gas and electric to the gym as well as gas on the entire block.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fireUpper West SideNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Children find woman's burning body in wooded area on Staten Island
Top 5 stories you need to know from the weekend
Rain and high tides cause flooding, beach erosion in Far Rockaway
Mother fatally shot at door of her apartment in the Bronx
Iconic Queens diner shuts down after 45 years
Employee dies after being shot by customer in car dealership dispute
Migrants approaching US border from Mexico enveloped with tear gas
Lost wallet returned by Good Samaritan, with extra cash
Show More
Travel Delays: The race to return home after Thanksgiving
Teen stabbed, robbed inside Times Square subway station
Long-lost Brooklyn dog named 'Sinatra' mysteriously appears in Florida
Catastrophic Northern California wildfire is finally contained
Search on for robber who targeted men at Bronx bus stops
More News