NEW YORK (WABC) -- Authorities responded to a natural gas leak that forced the evacuations of some Staten Island residents Sunday morning.
A 911 call came in at about 8:07 a.m. for a strong odor of natural gas detected at 18 Maplewood Place near Hylan Boulevard in the Midland Beach section.
Over a dozen homes on the street were evacuated.
Police, firefighters and emergency personnel responded along with crews from National Grid.
A city bus is on the scene to provide temporary shelter to the affected residents.
The source of the leak is not yet known.
----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Gas leak forces evacuation of residents on street in Staten Island
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News