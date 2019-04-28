Gas leak forces evacuation of residents on street in Staten Island

A natural gas leak forced the evacuation of residents in Midland Beach.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Authorities responded to a natural gas leak that forced the evacuations of some Staten Island residents Sunday morning.

A 911 call came in at about 8:07 a.m. for a strong odor of natural gas detected at 18 Maplewood Place near Hylan Boulevard in the Midland Beach section.

Over a dozen homes on the street were evacuated.

Police, firefighters and emergency personnel responded along with crews from National Grid.

A city bus is on the scene to provide temporary shelter to the affected residents.

The source of the leak is not yet known.

