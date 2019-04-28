Gas leak forces evacuation of residents on street in Staten Island

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Authorities responded to a natural gas leak that forced the evacuations of some Staten Island residents Sunday morning.A 911 call came in at about 8:07 a.m. for a strong odor of natural gas detected at 18 Maplewood Place near Hylan Boulevard in the Midland Beach section.Over a dozen homes on the street were evacuated.Police, firefighters and emergency personnel responded along with crews from National Grid.A city bus is on the scene to provide temporary shelter to the affected residents.The source of the leak is not yet known.----------