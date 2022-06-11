gas prices

$5 gas is here: AAA says nationwide average hits new high

Drivers in some parts of the country, especially California, are paying far above that.
EMBED <>More Videos

$5 gas is here: AAA says nationwide average hits new high

NEW YORK -- The nationwide average price for a gallon of gasoline has topped $5 for the first time ever.

Auto club AAA said the average price on Saturday was $5.00. Motorists in some parts of the country, especially California, are paying far above that.

The national average price has jumped 19 cents in just the past week, and it's up $1.93 from this time last year.

There are several reasons for the surge in gasoline prices.

Americans typically drive more starting around Memorial Day, so demand is up. Global oil prices are rising, compounded by sanctions against Russia, a leading oil producer, because of its war against Ukraine. And there are limits on refining capacity in the United States because some refineries shut down during the pandemic.

Add it all up, and the cost of filling up is draining money from Americans who are facing the highest rate of inflation in 40 years.

California has the highest average price, at $6.43, according to AAA. The lowest average is Mississippi, at $4.52.

While this is the first time breaking the $5 barrier, it's still not a record when inflation is taken into account. Gas peaked at $4.11 a gallon in July 2008, which would be equal to about $5.40 a gallon today.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivenew yorkmoneycarsnationalsavingsauto newsconsumerdriverauto industryeconomygas pricesaaagas stationu.s. & worlddrivingconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
GAS PRICES
US inflation hits new 40-year high of 8.6%
Gas prices hit another record high in NJ
Gas prices in New York surpass $5 per gallon, joining national average
Thieves modifying trucks to steal gas as prices skyrocket, police say
TOP STORIES
Man wanted for slashing woman in random NYC subway attack
Derby winner Rich Strike faces another stiff test in Belmont Stakes
Women race through Central Park for 50th anniversary of NY Mini 10K
21-year-old man found shot to death inside Bronx playground
Popeyes marks 50th birthday by selling chicken for 59 cents
55-year-old man slashed in neck on NYC subway train platform
Justin Bieber says he has facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome
Show More
AccuWeather: More clouds with showers
Thousands rally for gun reform after surge in mass shootings
New restrictions on ships to protect whales coming soon
2 teens dead after being pulled from waters off NYC beach
79-year-old woman found stabbed to death inside NYC apartment
More TOP STORIES News