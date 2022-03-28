Gas prices dip in Northeast, but will it last?

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11678405" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The NYPD announced a citywide initiative to crack down on quality of life offenses, which critics say reinstates so-called "broken windows" policing. NJ Burkett has the story.

TRENTON, New Jersey -- Gas prices dipped again in New Jersey and around the country amid a drop in demand despite the season's warmer weather and longer days.AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $4.21, down three cents from last week. Drivers were paying $2.94 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.The average in New York is $4.35, and it's $4.31 in Connecticut.The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $4.24, also down three cents from last week. Drivers were paying $2.87 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.Analysts say demand is defying the usual upward trend at this time of year, showing instead a slight dip that may be due to higher prices at the pump.And they warn that the market remains volatile and additional disruptions or an escalation of the current crisis in Ukraine could cause prices to surge again.----------