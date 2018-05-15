Fiery crash into Long Island gas pump; driver arrested

EMBED </>More Videos

Stacey Sager reports on the drunk driving crash at a Long Island gas station.

By
HUNTINGTON STATION, Suffolk County (WABC) --
A car slammed into a gas station and burst into flames in Suffolk County early Tuesday morning.

It happened at the Citgo station on New York Avenue at West Hills Road in Huntington Station around 2:30 a.m.

Police say a drunk driver slammed into the gas pump, causing it to burst into flames.

Fernando Velasquez, 24, of Huntington Station is charged with DWI and unlicensed driving.

Velasquez was driving a 2014 BMW on New York Avenue when he apparently veered off the road and slammed into the gas pump and two other parked cars.

Surveillance video of the explosion
EMBED More News Videos

The surveillance video is from the Citgo gas station on New York Avenue


A huge explosion resulted, yet amazingly, no one was injured.

"I was just walking with my music in, and it was like a meteorite hit the sky," witness Rico Mendoza said.

The gas station was closed at the time of the crash.

"This could have happened when the station was open," owner Mike Oztimurlenk said. "He could have hit someone, and it could have been a lot worse."
Oztimurlenk said he is hoping his insurance covers all of the damage to his family-owned business.

"Don't drink and drive," Oztimurlenk said. "He's not thinking about himself. At least think about other people."

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashgas stationdwiHuntington StationSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News