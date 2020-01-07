Gas station worker attacked, slashed above eye in Woodhaven

WOODHAVEN, Queens (WABC) -- Police in Queens are searching for a man who slashed a gas station worker early Tuesday.
It happened on Atlantic Avenue in Woodhaven around 2 a.m.
The 64-year-old gas station worker got into a verbal dispute with a man who kicked and punched him before slashing him above the left eye.
He then grabbed $70 from the worker's pocket and fled scene.
The victim was taken to Jamaica Medical Center in stable condition.
The slasher is described as a Hispanic man wearing all gray. He fled in blue Audi A4 southbound on Woodhaven Boulevard.
