Gas, water mains ruptured in Queens construction accident

EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) --Workers at a construction site in Queens struck a gas line Friday, causing part of a roadway to collapse.
The incident blew out a wall and also led to a water main break, which sent water shooting and spilling into the construction area.
Northern Boulevard was closed between 112th Place at 114th Street in East Elmhurst as a result.
Con Edison is on the scene, turning off the 24-inch gas main.
