Gas, water mains ruptured in Queens construction accident

EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) --
Workers at a construction site in Queens struck a gas line Friday, causing part of a roadway to collapse.

The incident blew out a wall and also led to a water main break, which sent water shooting and spilling into the construction area.

Northern Boulevard was closed between 112th Place at 114th Street in East Elmhurst as a result.

Con Edison is on the scene, turning off the 24-inch gas main.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
constructionconstruction accidentgas mainwater main breakNew York CityQueensEast Elmhurst
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man tells 911 he killed his family, including 3 children
Fiery Florida crash kills 7, including 5 children headed to Disney
Standoff leads to shots fired by FBI agent in Brooklyn
Rescuers use human chain to save 86 puppies from fire
Trump threatens shutdown for "months or even years," but more talks planned
At least 20 cars stolen or burglarized in New Jersey town
NJ teacher accused of inappropriately touching students
Man locked in fast food bathroom sues over 'meals for life' deal
Show More
Mass transit service changes this weekend
Government shutdown puts tax refunds in limbo
Boy, 5, walks out of NYC school, ends up on subway platform
Basketball team accused of swapping triplets for foul shots
Robbery suspect escapes NYPD custody by jumping out window
More News