Arts & Entertainment

French actor Gaspard Ulliel dies after ski accident

EMBED <>More Videos

Remembering the stars who passed in 2021

LYON, France -- French actor Gaspard Ulliel, known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads as well as film and television roles, died Wednesday after a skiing accident in the Alps, according to his agent's office. He was 37.

Ulliel portrayed the young Hannibal Lecter in 2007's "Hannibal Rising" and fashion mogul Yves Saint Laurent in the 2014 biopic "Saint Laurent." He is also in the upcoming Marvel series "Moon Knight," and was the advertising face of the Chanel men's fragrance Bleu de Chanel.

Ulliel was hospitalized Tuesday after the accident in the Savoie region's Rosiere ski area, the Savoie prosecutor's office said. The office of the actor's agent said Ulliel died on Wednesday. It provided no details.



Local broadcaster France Bleu said he was hospitalized with a skull injury, and that he apparently collided with another skier at a crossing point on the slopes. The other skier was not hospitalized, according to France Bleu. Police and prosecutors would not discuss details of the accident.

The mountain police service serving the site of the accident said it has been leading five or six rescues per day in recent days as the snow has hardened.

In the neighboring Haute-Savoie region, a 5-year-old girl was killed Saturday when a skier crashed into her. The man was handed preliminary manslaughter charges, according to the Haute-Savoie prosecutor, who cited excessive speed as the likely reason for the accident.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel and this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviestelevisionmovie newscelebrity deathsmarvelu.s. & worldfranceotrc
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Deadly Bronx house explosion caught on camera
Times Square subway shove suspect ordered held without bail
Cop and teen wounded when teen's gun goes off in Bronx: NYPD
Third teen to be sentenced in murder of Barnard student Tessa Majors
Fashion icon André Leon Talley dies at 73
NY AG acts to enforce Trump family subpoenas
In 'extremely dangerous' moment, top US diplomat travels to Ukraine
Show More
COVID Updates: 75% of NYC employers say omicron delayed return to work
'Name a Roach' for your Valentine at the Bronx Zoo
Some issues arise on 1st day of USPS free COVID tests
AccuWeather: Milder but brisk
Mom, child dead after vehicle found floating in pond in New Jersey
More TOP STORIES News