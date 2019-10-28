Woman killed by flying debris from gender reveal explosion

KNOXVILLE, Iowa -- The happiness of a gender-reveal party turned to tragedy when a woman was killed by debris from an explosion.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office in Iowa said, "A gender reveal announcement resulted in an explosion which caused a flying piece of debris to strike the victim."

KCCI reports that the family was experimenting with explosive material in an attempt to record a gender reveal that could be posted on social media. Family members inadvertently created a pipe bomb with gunpowder.

"Instead of the gunpowder shooting the powder out the top of the stand, the stand exploded, sending metal pieces flying," said the sheriff's office.

Pamela Kreimeyer, 56, was struck in the head, causing instant death.

Gender reveal parties have gained popularity in recent years and there have been several reported accidents.

In 2017 a party in Arizona ignited a wildfire that burned nearly 50,000 acres.

