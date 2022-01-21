'General Hospital' says goodbye to one of its most iconic characters; Luke Spencer

HOLLYWOOD -- We check in with an extra dose of daytime drama on "General Hospital." It involves a memorial service for one of the show's most popular characters ever, Luke Spencer."I just have a hard time believing, in my heart, that the great Luke Spencer died in an accident," said Genie Francis, who plays "Laura." "George, no one stays dead on a soap. I don't know how many times I've been dead. Really!"Anthony Geary retired from his long-running role as "Luke Spencer" back in 2015...with Luke leaving town. Earlier this month, the show killed off the character, allegedly in a cable car accident in Austria.Now, it is time to say goodbye...and to, perhaps, speculate."I really want there to be some kind of mystery as to how this happened, what happened to Luke and if we can and investigate that, all of us, that would be perfect," said Finola Hughes, who plays "Anna.""And has it actually happened? I mean, frankly, we have a little urn about this big that's supposed to contain him and that's it," said Tristan Rogers, who plays "Scorpio.'"We also know that there's also a lot of power in death on a soap opera," said Kristina Wagner, who plays "Felicia.""I did have a line at one point, 'Oh, we have to find out what's going on.' Whether or not they'll write that? See, sometimes you get these little red herrings so, as you know, George, you know, you never really know," said Jacklyn Zeman, who plays Luke's sister "Bobbie.""It brings a lump in your throat and, I mean, I know how to cry for fake but it makes you want to cry for real, you know?" said Lisa LoCicero who plays "Olivia."'Here's the thing that you have to know. All weddings and all funerals are interrupted by something," said Hughes."I feel like they're setting the stage, really, for a wonderful comeback and I'm going to keep my fingers crossed for that," said Francis."General Hospital" airs weekdays on ABC.