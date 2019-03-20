Generators running after power outage at apartment complex in Queens

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Generators are running after a power outage left thousands in the dark at an apartment complex in Queens.The lights were back on early Wednesday morning after power was knocked out to seven giant apartment buildings at the Big Six Towers on 60-10 47th Avenue in Woodside."It just like clicked and it just went off at 5:17," said tenant Janet Kregler.Five hours later, even the emergency lighting, which relies on battery power, was slowly fading to black at the Mitchell-Lama co-op complex."My kids they don't have their dinner, they can't do their homework, of course," said tenant Kazi Hussain."I've been here 20 years, we've never had a power blackout last more than two, three hours," said tenant Barb Daly.The complex is unique for its independent and self-sufficient power plant, which takes it off the Con Ed grid.Tuesday night city workers carted in portable light towers for the outside. Firefighters cut people out of three elevators.The MTA sent a bus to provide heat to people who wanted to climb down to experience it. But it was up to the co-op's management to fix the power to more than a thousand apartments."I mean it's scary. Not just us, the older people, we're worried about them," said Kregler.Everybody else trudged up flights of stairs to dark, cold apartments with no plumbing.The city is blaming a malfunctioning switchboard for the outage.----------