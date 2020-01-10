Fire consumes strip club in New Jersey

SAYREVILLE, N.J. -- Firefighters battled heavy smoke as a strip club burned in Sayreville, New Jersey on Friday afternoon.The fire broke out shortly after 2:00 p.m. near Route 9/35N in the area of Chevalier Avenue and Old Route 4.Smoke rising from the building could be seen from miles away.No immediate word on injuries, but it's believed no one was inside the club at the time.Motorists were being urged to avoid the area.----------