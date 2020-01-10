Fire consumes strip club in New Jersey

SAYREVILLE, N.J. -- Firefighters battled heavy smoke as a strip club burned in Sayreville, New Jersey on Friday afternoon.

The fire broke out shortly after 2:00 p.m. near Route 9/35N in the area of Chevalier Avenue and Old Route 4.

Smoke rising from the building could be seen from miles away.

No immediate word on injuries, but it's believed no one was inside the club at the time.

Motorists were being urged to avoid the area.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sayrevillefire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News