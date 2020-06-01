George Floyd

George Floyd's brother calls for peace in Minneapolis as city braces for more demonstrations

MINNEAPOLIS -- The brother of George Floyd appealed for peace Monday in the aftermath of riots and arson fires following the death of his brother in Minneapolis.

Terrence Floyd appeared at the intersection in south Minneapolis where his brother, a black man, died after a white police officer pinned his neck with his knee for several minutes a week ago.

Wearing a face mask with the image of his brother's face on it, Terrence Floyd spent several minutes of silence at the flowers and other memorials that have sprung up to his brother.

"I understand you're upset," Terrence Floyd said to the crowd through a bullhorn. But he said civil unrest and destruction is "not going to bring my brother back at all. It may feel good for the moment, like when you drink, but when you are done, you're going to wonder what did you do."

EMBED More News Videos

Highlights after the country's most significant weekend of protests in a half-century.



Terrence Floyd said his family is "a peaceful family. My family is God-fearing." And he said, "in every case of police brutality the same thing has been happening. You have protests, you destroy stuff ... so they want us to destroy ourselves. Let's do this another way."

He told the crowd to vote and to educate themselves. "Let's switch it up, y'all." He said his brother moved to Minneapolis from Houston and "loved it here. ... So I know he would not want you all to be doing this."

At the end of his remarks, Terrence Floyd led the crowd in a chant of "What's his name?" answered by "George Floyd."

EMBED More News Videos

WARNING; GRAPHIC VIDEO: Bridgett Floyd called the death of her brother George "devasting" and "heartbreaking" in an interview with "Good Morning America."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
minnesotaprotestgeorge floydu.s. & worldpolice brutality
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
How does country move forward? Leaders call for police reform
NYC to impose curfew after another night of mayhem
3 charged in Molotov cocktails toss: 2 attorneys, 1 agitator
Family-ordered autopsy: George Floyd died of asphyxia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC to impose curfew after another night of mayhem
New Jersey to enter Stage 2 of reopening on June 15
Family-ordered autopsy: George Floyd died of asphyxia
Trump calls governors 'weak,' urges crackdown on protests
Mayor, governor warn of COVID-19 spread with NYC protests
NYC mayor addresses daughter's arrest during George Floyd protests
3 charged in Molotov cocktails toss: 2 attorneys, 1 agitator
Show More
Metropolitan Opera announces opening date of New Year's Eve
Photos capture nights of protests and fury in NYC over George Floyd death
Obama puts out guide to 'get to work' on 'real change' amid George Floyd protests
'It took us 93 days to get here, is this smart?' Cuomo asks
2 NY regions to enter phase two; deaths dip to lowest since start
More TOP STORIES News