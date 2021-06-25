George Floyd's 7-year-old daughter Gianna heard at Chauvin's sentencing

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10831358" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> George Floyd's 7-year-old daughter says she wishes she could tell her late father that "I miss you and I love you." Watch victim impact statements from her and others during the sentencing of Derek Chauvin.

MINNEAPOLIS -- George Floyd's 7-year-old daughter says she wishes she could tell her late father that "I miss you and I love you."Gianna Floyd's video interview was played in court Thursday during the sentencing of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death.Gianna Floyd said in the victim impact statement that she believed her dad was still with her in spirit. She said, "I want to play with him., have fun, go on a plane ride."Hers was the first of four family impact statements of the pain they felt over his murder and asked for the maximum punishment for former"We don't want to see no more slaps on the wrist. We've been through that already," said a tearful Terrence Floyd, one of Floyd's brothers.Floyd's nephew Brandon Williams said: "Our family is forever broken." And Floyd's 7-year-old daughter, Gianna, in a video played in court, said that if she could say something to her father now, it would be: "I miss you and and I love you."Chauvin, 45, faced a potential decadeslong sentence, with some legal experts predicting 20 to 25 years. He is also awaiting trial on federal civil rights charges in Floyd's death, along with three other fired officers who have yet to have their state trials.The concrete barricades, razor wire and National Guard patrols at the courthouse during Chauvin's three-week trial in the spring were gone Friday, reflecting an easing of tensions since the verdict in April. Still, there was recognition that the sentencing was another major step forward for Minneapolis since Floyd died on May 25, 2020.