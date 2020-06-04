LIVE: NYC memorial service for George Floyd in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A memorial service for George Floyd, whose death in police custody in Minneapolis sparked nationwide protests and riots, is taking place in Brooklyn on Thursday afternoon.George Floyd's brother Terrence announced the memorial service on Tuesday."Even though you are angry, we are coming and doing this in peace," Terrence Floyd said.A large crowd gathered at Cadman Plaza Park for the service.A memorial service in Minneapolis is also planned at 2:00 p.m.List of Speakers at George Floyd's Memorial at Cadman Plaza Park in Downtown Brooklyn this afternoon.- Terrance Floyd (Brother of George Floyd)- NY Attorney General Leticia James- NY Public Advocate Juamnee Williams- Congresswoman Yvette Clarke- Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams- NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer- Kevin Livingston (President of 100 Suits For Men)- Chris Banks (Community Advocate)After the service, the march will work its way across the Brooklyn Bridge and end at Foley Square.Civil Rights leader Reverend Kevin McCall will deliver words of peace at the memorial, with a march to follow.McCall said they have extended an invite to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner Shea to attend memorial.Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver one of the eulogies at the service in Minneapolis and a pastor from Brooklyn will sing."It would be inadequate if you did not regard the life and love and celebration the family wants," Sharpton said. "But it would also be inadequate ... if you acted as though we're at a funeral that happened under natural circumstances.""The family is not independent of the community," he said. "The family wants to see something happen."The memorial in Minneapolis will include personal tributes and eulogies about social justice, Sharpton said.The size of Floyd's memorial reflects his impact and the need to recognize the widespread grief his death has caused, said Tashel Bordere, an expert on grief and assistant professor at the University of Missouri. It also reflects a tradition particularly in African American communities that large funerals can provide the recognition that a lost loved one struggled to receive in life.But, she added, "grief goes far beyond the funeral; healing goes far beyond the funeral. Justice is experienced when people feel safe in their communities and in their lives."