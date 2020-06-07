George Floyd

George Floyd protests updates: NYC ends curfew after another peaceful day of protest

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Sunday morning that the curfew is lifted effective immediately as the city prepares for reopening.

The mayor tweeted "yesterday and last night we saw the very best of our city."



The decision comes as New York City prepares to enter phase 1 of reopening on Monday.

The streets of New York were filled with peaceful protesters Saturday.

EMBED More News Videos

Police did not force those in attendance to immediately return home on a tenth consecutive day of rallies.



Demonstrators voiced their anger at the death of George Floyd, but heartened by the show of unity.

Newscopter 7 flew over Barclays Center in Brooklyn Saturday night as demonstrators defied the curfew.

Police did not force those in attendance to immediately return home on a tenth consecutive day of rallies.

White and black, young and old, held sign chanting peacefully and demanding change.

However, one disruption of peace happened when an apparent angry driver attempted to drive into a group of peaceful protesters at St. John's Place and Brooklyn Avenue in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.



The vehicle went up on a sidewalk and nearly hit several bicyclists. One man even climbed onto the roof of the SUV, trying to get the driver to stop.

Meanwhile, nearly 300 demonstrators marched up Atlantic Ave towards the Barclays Center. Police were seen escorting them, as they marched.

Earlier in the day, estimated 20,000 people protesting the death of George Floyd were on the move from Brooklyn to Manhattan over the Brooklyn Bridge Saturday evening, and are headed to Washington Square Park and other parts of the city.

Other large groups were in Central Park, including a gathering of medical workers who took a collective knee on Fifth Avenue at 7 p.m. the same time as the nightly "clap because we care" tribute to health care workers fighting the COVID-19 battle. They took a knee for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the length of time a former Minneapolis police officer placed his knee on Floyd's neck. One medical worker told Eyewitness News that the pandemic of racism has plagued society far longer than the novel coronavirus.

Another group in Columbus Circle held a moment of silence and took a collective knee, scenes echoed around town. They marched through the Upper West Side, making their voices heard.

EMBED More News Videos

Large groups of protesters made their way through the Upper West Side on Saturday evening.



Throughout the day, thousands walked with signs, chants and a message.

EMBED More News Videos

An estimated 15,000 people protesting the death of George Floyd were on the move from Brooklyn to Manhattan over the Brooklyn Bridge Saturday evening, and other large groups were i



Earlier, thousands marched from Union Square to Washington Square Park, one of more than a dozen protests around the city, some starting in Harlem Saturday morning.

"I think they are right. New York is going to lead the way on this change. We have always done it and we will continue to do it," Governor Andrew Cuomo said Saturday.

Protests were held across the region as local demonstrations entered their 10th day. In Union County, New Jersey, a protest was held in Scotch Plains, with marchers united in their calls for change. It was the second such protest in Scotch Plains this week.

The curfew was implemented in New York City on Monday, and is set to expire Sunday morning. It was spurred by several nights of violent protests and looting set against large peaceful demonstrations in Brooklyn and Manhattan.

The violence subsided as the week progressed, with many of the recent arrests resulting from curfew violations, The NYPD has detained 2,554 people in total since last Thursday, arrested 1,079 people and issued 1,475 summonses.

PHOTOS: George Floyd protests erupt into violence in NYC


RELATED STORIES:

Saturday's memorial service for George Floyd in North Carolina
NFL condemns racism, apologizes for not listening to players' earlier protests

Brooklyn Memorial Service for George Floyd

What are the tactical reasons behind NYC's curfew?

Video: Former Obama aide gives powerful speech to NYC looters

Family-owned pharmacy in NYC devastated by looters on Monday night

In moving show of support, one of NYC's top cops takes a knee, hugs George Floyd protesters

Tips for parents about talking to kids about race and racism

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybrooklynunion squaremanhattansohoprotestnypdvandalismbrooklyn newsgeorge floydviolencepolice brutalitypolicenyc newsmanhattan news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
Photos capture nights of protests and fury in NYC over George Floyd death
Armed bystanders line Black Lives Matter protest in Indiana
George Floyd protests updates: Peaceful protesters march past curfew in NYC
NYC healthcare workers take a stand on racism
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
MTA, retail stores prepare for Phase 1 of reopening in NYC
AccuWeather: Low humidity, with pleasant breeze and sunshine
NYC healthcare workers take a stand on racism
Photos capture nights of protests and fury in NYC over George Floyd death
Reopening NY: Cuomo lets workplaces conduct temperature checks
Cuomo: New lows in COVID hospitalizations, deaths 'a big sigh of relief'
NJ positive COVID cases, deaths drop significantly
Show More
NYC preps for Phase 1 reopening Monday, mobile testing to begin
Police: Man arrested in NYPD stabbing yelled 'God is Great' in Arabic
Getaway driver busted in St. Pat's vandalism: NYPD
NYC corrections officer suspended over mocking George Floyd photo
Man dies after shot in the head in Brooklyn deli
More TOP STORIES News