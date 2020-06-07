George Floyd protests updates: NYC ends curfew after another peaceful day of protest

The mayor tweeted "yesterday and last night we saw the very best of our city."
Tomorrow we take the first big step to restart. Keep staying safe. Keep looking out for each other.
The decision comes as New York City prepares to enter phase 1 of reopening on Monday.
The streets of New York were filled with peaceful protesters Saturday.
Demonstrators voiced their anger at the death of George Floyd, but heartened by the show of unity.
Newscopter 7 flew over Barclays Center in Brooklyn Saturday night as demonstrators defied the curfew.
Police did not force those in attendance to immediately return home on a tenth consecutive day of rallies.
White and black, young and old, held sign chanting peacefully and demanding change.
However, one disruption of peace happened when an apparent angry driver attempted to drive into a group of peaceful protesters at St. John's Place and Brooklyn Avenue in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.
The vehicle went up on a sidewalk and nearly hit several bicyclists. One man even climbed onto the roof of the SUV, trying to get the driver to stop.
Meanwhile, nearly 300 demonstrators marched up Atlantic Ave towards the Barclays Center. Police were seen escorting them, as they marched.
Earlier in the day, estimated 20,000 people protesting the death of George Floyd were on the move from Brooklyn to Manhattan over the Brooklyn Bridge Saturday evening, and are headed to Washington Square Park and other parts of the city.
Other large groups were in Central Park, including a gathering of medical workers who took a collective knee on Fifth Avenue at 7 p.m. the same time as the nightly "clap because we care" tribute to health care workers fighting the COVID-19 battle. They took a knee for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the length of time a former Minneapolis police officer placed his knee on Floyd's neck. One medical worker told Eyewitness News that the pandemic of racism has plagued society far longer than the novel coronavirus.
Another group in Columbus Circle held a moment of silence and took a collective knee, scenes echoed around town. They marched through the Upper West Side, making their voices heard.
Throughout the day, thousands walked with signs, chants and a message.
Earlier, thousands marched from Union Square to Washington Square Park, one of more than a dozen protests around the city, some starting in Harlem Saturday morning.
"I think they are right. New York is going to lead the way on this change. We have always done it and we will continue to do it," Governor Andrew Cuomo said Saturday.
Protests were held across the region as local demonstrations entered their 10th day. In Union County, New Jersey, a protest was held in Scotch Plains, with marchers united in their calls for change. It was the second such protest in Scotch Plains this week.
The curfew was implemented in New York City on Monday, and is set to expire Sunday morning. It was spurred by several nights of violent protests and looting set against large peaceful demonstrations in Brooklyn and Manhattan.
The violence subsided as the week progressed, with many of the recent arrests resulting from curfew violations, The NYPD has detained 2,554 people in total since last Thursday, arrested 1,079 people and issued 1,475 summonses.
