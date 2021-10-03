Newly unveiled George Floyd statue vandalized with paint in Union Square

The incident happened around 10 a.m. in Union Square Park.
Police say a male suspect threw paint at the George Floyd statue and then fled on a skateboard.
The statue, along with statues of John Lewis and Breonna Taylor, were unveiled at the park last week.
The exhibition is titled "See Injustice," and was created by artist Chris Carnabuci.
Carnabuci was unavailable to speak, but a joint statement was released by Confront Art and We are Floyd in response to the incident.
"It takes a lot of courage to display the 3 statues we are exhibiting in Union Square. It also takes a good deal of courage to vandalize a statue on a global stage in broad daylight. This continues to bring light to our mission that art is a conversation catylist, a place for public discourse, and through these acts we can hopefully overcome hate and find unity for the future. We continue to be inspired to create and display public art to further this important mission."
Each statue weighs about 1,000 pounds and is made of 200 thinly-cut slices of African Mahogany, then topped with a glistening coat of bronze paint.
The exhibition was the brainchild of Confront Art, and is the organization's first installation.
