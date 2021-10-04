Newly unveiled George Floyd statue vandalized with paint in Union Square

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

New George Floyd statue vandalized with paint in NYC

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect who threw paint at a newly unveiled statue of George Floyd in Manhattan on Sunday.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. in Union Square Park.

Police say a male suspect threw paint at the George Floyd statue and then fled on a skateboard.

Crews at the park cleaned the paint from the statue in the afternoon.

The statue, along with statues of John Lewis and Breonna Taylor, were unveiled at the park last week.
EMBED More News Videos

They sit in the southern part of Union Square - statues of George Floyd, John Lewis and Breonna Taylor.



The other two statues both remained untouched.

The exhibition is titled "See Injustice," and was created by artist Chris Carnabuci.

Carnabuci was unavailable to speak, but a joint statement was released by Confront Art and We are Floyd in response to the incident.

"It takes a lot of courage to display the 3 statues we are exhibiting in Union Square. It also takes a good deal of courage to vandalize a statue on a global stage in broad daylight. This continues to bring light to our mission that art is a conversation catylist, a place for public discourse, and through these acts we can hopefully overcome hate and find unity for the future. We continue to be inspired to create and display public art to further this important mission."

The exhibition was the brainchild of Confront Art, and is the organization's first installation.


This is the second time a George Floyd statue has been vandalized in New York City. Back in June, an 11-foot-tall image of Floyd by the same artist was blasted with black paint in Flatbush, Brooklyn.
EMBED More News Videos

There is growing outrage in Brooklyn and in Newark after two statues to honor George Floyd were targeted by vandals.



Eyewitness News spoke with Floyd's brother Terrence Floyd, who says he's saddened by the vandalism but not surprised because he says the hate still exists.

DRAMATIC VIDEO | Bystanders carry 97-year-old woman out of burning home on chair
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the moment two bystanders carried a 97-year-old woman out of her burning home on a chair.



With the Floyd statue is back to its original form, police are keeping a close eye on it and still searching for the vandal.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymanhattanunion squarestatueblack lives mattervandalismgeorge floyd
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
93 percent of NYC teachers to be allowed into classes Monday
Gunman kills coworker in Jefferson Hospital, shoots 2 officers: Police
New George Floyd statue vandalized with paint in NYC
Powerball jackpot live drawing tonight: $670 million
Judge delivers in 9th, Yanks clinch playoff spot in final AB
Father, son killed after car crashes into brick retaining wall in NY
Historic church gutted by fire holds 1st in-person worship since COVID
Show More
Photo of suspects released after teen shot in head by stray bullet
Spirit plane catches fire after hitting bird at NJ airport
AccuWeather: A few showers
Bystanders carry 97-year-old out of burning home on chair: video
Snoop Dogg to headline concert honoring Rutgers graduates
More TOP STORIES News