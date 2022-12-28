Federal prosecutors looking into George Santos' seemingly sudden wealth, sources tell ABC News

Long Island Congressman-elect George Santos is talking for the first time about fabricating his resume. Chantee Lans has the story.

LONG ISLAND -- Federal prosecutors have started looking into public filings by Congressman-elect George Santos amid questions about the source of his wealth, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

The sources were careful not to characterize this as a formal investigation and stressed that prosecutors, at this stage, are only looking at publicly available filings that show Santos, when he first ran for Congress in 2020, listed no assets and a salary of $55,000. During his most recent run Santos said on a financial disclosure form he made millions from a company he founded in 2021, Devolder Organization.

A disclosure form with the Federal Election Committee showed Santos loaned his campaign $705,000.

The seemingly sudden wealth drew the attention of Congressional Democrats, including New York Rep. Ritchie Torres, who tweeted "George Santos, a former call center employee falling behind on his rent, lent his campaign a staggering $705,000. Where did all that money come from?"

MORE: LI Congressman-elect George Santos admits to lying about career, college education

Santos told the news outlet Semafor he made his money by matching sellers of luxury goods like planes and yachts with potential buyers and taking a cut.

"If you're looking at a $20 million yacht, my referral fee there can be anywhere between $200,000 and $400,000," Santos told Semafor.

A spokeswoman for the US Attorney's office for the Eastern District of New York, which encompasses New York's Third Congressional District in Queens and Nassau County, declined to comment.

Santos is resisting Democratic calls for his resignation after he admitted much of the resume he campaigned on was a fabrication. He copped to lying about his college and career and to playing up his ties to Judaism, now describing himself as Jew-ish.

Rep.-elect Nick LaLota, a fellow incoming New York Republican freshman, called for an ethics investigation. Another incoming New York Republican freshman representative, Anthony D'Esposito, tweeted that Santos should "pursue a path of honesty" and a "spirit of sincerity."

ALSO READ: Congressman-elect George Santos never attended 2 NYC colleges or worked at 2 banks as he claimed

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.