Rep. George Santos defies Nassau County Republican Party's call for his ' 'immediate resignation'

George Santos is ignoring the numerous calls for his immediate resignation, although he has already admitted to lying to the public.Derick Waller reports.

WESTBURY, Nassau County (WABC) -- In the firestorm surrounding Long Island Congressman George Santos, he is defying the call by Nassau County officials for his resignation.

In a resume obtained by ABC News, Santos' lies are laid out for the public to see. This comes as an increasing number of local Republicans urge Santos to step down.

Nassau GOP Chair Joseph Cairo said Santos campaign was constructed with deceit and lies.

"He should not serve the public as an elected official," Cairo said at a news conference Wednesday. "He is not welcome here ... He disgraced the House of Representatives, and we do not consider him our congressman."

Cairo was joined by other Nassau Republicans and Rep Anthony D'Esposito, who took office with Santos last week.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman called Santos "a stain" in Nassau County and the whole Third Congressional District.

Not only is he under scrutiny by four NY Republican congressmen, but he is also under federal investigation and is the subject of a House ethics complaint.

Santos has been hounded by reporters in the halls of Congress every day this week, but he refuses to quit.

The congressman claimed he worked for Goldman Sachs and Citi Group, that he got a Bachelor's degree from Baruch College and Master's from NYU. No one has confirmed that he worked with those two businesses and officials say Santos never graduated from any college.

Santos even told voters that he is Jewish, though he is not.

Newly elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy stood by Santos on Wednesday, saying that voters had made their choice.

"The voters made the decision. He has a right to serve. If there is something that rises to the occasion that he did something wrong, then we'll deal with that later," McCarthy said in Washington.

This all comes after New York Democratic congressmen Dan Goldman and Ritchie Torres hand-delivered a complaint, which they filed with the House Ethics Committee, to Santos at his office in Washington.

Though McCarthy does not pay much mind to the numerous calls for the congressman's resignation, Santos has already admitted he lied to voters in Queens and Long Island about his family heritage as well as about where he worked, lived and went to school.

Cairo said Santos was backed by the Nassau GOP after another local Republican club recommended him as a candidate in 2020 and that Santos lied when he presented his resume. He said they would change their vetting process going forward.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

