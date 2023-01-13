Nassau County legislators to rally against George Santos amid growing calls for his resignation

Nassau County legislators have even launched a "Where's George?" campaign, encouraging residents to take pictures of Santos when they see him and post them on social media. Crystal

WESTBURY, Nassau County (WABC) -- Nassau County legislators are hosting a rally at 10:30 a.m. Friday as they intensify their efforts against Congressman George Santos.

The newly elected Republican congressman has admitted to fabricating significant parts of his resume. Fellow politicians in his region of Long Island are calling for his resignation.

Nassau County legislators have even launched a "Where's George?" campaign, encouraging residents to take pictures of Santos when they see him and post them on social media.

Despite still having the support of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and some House Republican leaders, many other House members, like Mike Lawler and Marc Molinaro from NY, are urging him to step down.

Leaving his office Thursday, Santos wouldn't answer questions about his reaction to his Republican colleagues calling for his resignation over his admitted lying about his education, career, personal life, and finances, but did tell reporters as he ducked into an elevator, "If 142 people ask for me to resign, I'll resign."

He told ABC News he meant the 142,000 people who voted for him. He received 142,673 votes in the 2022 election for New York's 3rd congressional district, which includes parts of Nassau County and the New York City borough of Queens.

Later Thursday morning, Santos joined fellow Rep. Matt Gaetz who was filling in for Steve Bannon on his 'War Room' show, to defend himself as an "honest" guy who has "never been accused, sued" and is generally misunderstood.

Santos told Gaetz he would not bow to pressure from fellow lawmakers.

"I came here to serve the public, not politicians or party leaders. I'm going to do just that and I've been doing that for the past two weeks, whether it was voting for the speaker or working on legislation in my office," Santos said.

Two other House Republican members outside of New York, Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina and Rep. Max Miller of Ohio, are also calling on Santos to resign.

"It is clear that George Santos has lost the confidence and support of his party, his constituents, and his colleagues. With the extent and severity of the allegations against him, his inability to take full responsibility for his conduct, and the numerous investigations underway, I believe he is unable to fulfill his duties and should resign," Lawler said in a statement.

At his weekly briefing, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said it is House Republicans' responsibility to deal with Santos.

"This is not a partisan issue, but it is an issue that Republicans need to handle. Clean up your house and you can start with George Santos," Jeffries said.

Santos appears to have at least one high profile supporter, new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy finds no fault in Santos and plans to appoint him to committees.

"Is there a charge against him? In America today you're innocent until proven guilty," McCarthy said. "It's the voters who made that decision. He has to answer to the voters."

On Wednesday, New York state and local Republican leaders called for Santos' immediate resignation.

Santos is facing multiple investigations by prosecutors over his personal and campaign finances.

