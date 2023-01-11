Nassau County Republican Party calls for George Santos' 'immediate resignation'

WESTBURY, Nassau County (WABC) -- The Nassau County Republican Party has called for Rep. George Santos' "immediate resignation" over his repeated lies while running for office.

Nassau GOP Chair Joseph Cairo said Santos campaign was constructed with deceit and lies.

"He should not serve the public as an elected official," Cairo said at a news conference Wednesday. "He is not welcome here ... He disgraced the House of Representatives, and we do not consider him our congressman."

Cairo was joined by other Nassau Republicans and Rep Anthony D'Esposito, who took office with Santos last week.

