Queens District Attorney is third prosecutor's office looking into George Santos

A bipartisan group rallied on Long Island to call on Congress to investigate U.S. Rep.-elect George Santos. ABC's Elizabeth Schulze reports.

QUEENS (WABC) -- A third prosecutor's office said Thursday it would be looking into U.S. Rep.-elect George Santos after revelations surfaced that the now-embattled Republican lied about his heritage, education and professional pedigree as he campaigned for office.

The Queens District Attorney's office is reviewing whether any crimes were committed, a spokesperson said.

"While as a matter of course we do not comment on open investigations, we are reviewing whether Queens County has jurisdiction over any potential criminal offenses," the spokesperson said.

New York's Third Congressional District, which Santos will represent if he is sworn in, encompasses northeastern Queens along with parts of Nassau County.

Federal prosecutors and the Nassau County District Attorney's office are also looking into some of Santos' claims.

ABC News' has also learned that during his first congressional run in 2020, Santos said on his campaign website that he attended the elite school Horace Mann, but due to financial difficulties, his family was unable to have him continue to attend.

ABC's Aaron Katersky confirmed with a spokesperson for the school that Santos never attended.

ABC is also aware of the discrepancies surrounding Santos' mother's death.

Santos said his mother was working in the south tower on 9/11 and survived but died a few years later.

But in a tweet from 2021 on December 23rd, Santos said the date marked the five-year anniversary of her death, which would have placed it in 2016. ABC is working to obtain her death certificate.

