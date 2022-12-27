LI Congressman-elect George Santos talks about fabricating resume in interview with NY Post

According to "The Forward," genealogy websites show both Santos' grandparents were born in Brazil. Kemberly Richardson has details.

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- Long Island Congressman-elect George Santos is talking for the first time about fabricating his resume.

Santos, in an interview with the New York Post, claims the controversy will, in his words, 'not deter me from having good legislative success.'

Santos admitted he never worked directly for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, as he claimed, and that he never graduated from Baruch or NYU as he claimed.

If Santos steps down, there will be a special election.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.