George Santos to be sworn into Congress under cloud of controversy and calls for him to step aside

Derick Waller reports the Long Island Republican is now under criminal investigation in two countries: the U.S. and Brazil.

WASHINGTON (WABC) -- George Santos is set to be sworn in as a member the 118th Congress Tuesday in Washington, even as a firestorm of controversy continues to swirl around him.

Santos is now under criminal investigation in two countries, the U.S. and Brazil, and is facing growing calls for him to be barred from serving.

But he is not backing down, and the proof is clear: his name plate is now on the wall outside his Congressional office.

In November, Santos, 34, was elected in the 3rd Congressional District, which includes some Long Island suburbs and a small part of the New York City borough of Queens.

He became the first non-incumbent, openly gay Republican to win a seat to Congress.

But weeks after helping Republicans secure their razor-thin House majority, Santos is now under investigation for fabricating large swaths of his biography, from where he went to school, to where he worked, to his religion and his family history.

On the campaign train, Santos said his grandparents escaped the Holocaust, but he now admits he's not even Jewish.

On Monday the New York Times reported Brazilian authorities are going to reopen a fraud case from 2008, when Santos was accused of stealing a checkbook.

He is also under investigation by U.S. authorities for loaning his campaign $700,000 despite only making a $55,000 annual salary in 2020.

Some of his Republican colleagues on Long Island are condemning him.

Congressman-elect Nick LaLota of Suffolk County is calling for a "full investigation by the House Ethics Committee and, if necessary, law enforcement...."

Nassau County legislator Josh Lafazan is planning to stand outside Santos' campaign headquarters in Oyster Bay Tuesday morning and call for his removal from Congress.

And Democrats are expected to pursue several avenues against Santos, including a potential complaint with the Federal Election Commission and introducing a resolution to expel him once he's a sitting member of Congress.

Santos' attorney has released a statement saying, in part, "The suggestion that the Santos campaign engaged in any unlawful spending of campaign funds is irresponsible at best."

ALSO READ | Machete attack on NYPD officers near Times Square investigated as possible terrorism

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.