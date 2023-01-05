George Santos' swearing-in on hold amid House speaker chaos

Calls continue for Congressman-elect George Santos to resign - but before he can even be sworn in, we need a speaker of the House. Chantee Lans reports.

WASHINGTON (WABC) -- Republican Congressman-elect George Santos continues to dodge reporters in Washington, refusing to answer questions about numerous apparent lies about his education, employment and family history.

He arrived in Washington to be sworn in Tuesday, but his swearing-in was delayed after Republicans who control the House failed in multiple rounds of voting to elect a speaker.

Incoming members cannot be sworn in until a speaker is chosen.

Santos is now under criminal investigation in two countries, the U.S. and Brazil, and is facing growing calls for him to be barred from serving.

His statements have even called into question how his own mother died.

Federal and state investigators are looking into $700,000 Santos gave to his campaign, despite only claiming $55,000.

And Brazilian authorities have reopened a fraud case against him over a stolen checkbook.

Santos sat by himself on the Republican side of the House floor during Tuesday's votes, largely keeping to himself and looking at his phone.

He joined most Republicans in backing Kevin McCarthy for speaker, but McCarthy fell short of the majority needed to claim the gavel. Voting ended for the day after three rounds Tuesday and was set to resume Wednesday.

Eyewitness News reporter Chantee Lans spoke with Santos outside his office after the House adjourned.

He again refused to comment on any of this.

Another protest was expected Thursday calling for Santos to step aside.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

