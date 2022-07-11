George Washington Bridge begins cashless tolling, removing link to 'Bridgegate'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=12035373" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Johny Fernandez reports as New York City health officials urge a return to indoor masking.

FORT LEE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Cash is no longer king at the George Washington Bridge.Drivers looking to cross the Hudson River from New Jersey into New York will now go through an electronic tolling system. The new system took effect Sunday.The changes will make your drive a little faster, but it will also make it a little more expensive if you relied on the carpool discount.That's because all lanes at the bridge will be cashless. Up until now, you could still find a lane to pay cash if you really wanted to, and there the toll booth operator could verify if you were carpooling.Well, not anymore.With no eyes on how many passengers are in the vehicle and just electronic license plate and E-ZPass readers doing the work of determining how much it'll cost you to cross the bridge, the only discounts will be for using an E-ZPass.Those discounts are determined by where you live and what time you're crossing the bridge.This is all part of congestion pricing plans still in the works to help fund the MTA, encourage mass transit use, and get people out of personal cars in the most congested parts of Manhattan.Another reason the Port Authority thought it would be a good idea to eliminate the carpooling discount is safety. Sometimes people would gather along the approaches to the bridge for last-minute carpooling.With the instituting of the new system, the toll booths currently in place will be taken out, removing a link to a memorable chapter in New Jersey's political history known as "Bridgegate."In 2013, traffic in Fort Lee, New Jersey, was snarled for several days when a group of Republican political operatives had some of the access lanes leading into the toll booths blocked in retaliation for a Democratic mayor not endorsing then-Gov. Chris Christie for reelection.Christie was not charged with anything, but two people were convicted on federal charges. Those convictions were later overturned by the Supreme Court. Another who had pleaded guilty had that plea vacated.----------