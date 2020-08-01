summer camp

Georgia camp hit with coronavirus outbreak didn't require masks

Test results were available for 344 people and 260 of them -- about three-quarters -- were positive.
By Mike Stobbe
A Georgia overnight camp hit by a coronavirus outbreak took many precautions but didn't make campers wear masks or have proper ventilation in buildings, according to a government report released Friday.

The camp followed disinfecting rules and required staff to wear masks, but campers didn't have to wear face coverings. Health officials said "relatively large" groups of kids slept in the same cabin where they regularly sang and cheered, likely leading to spread.

Nearly 600 people were at the overnight camp, which was not named in the report by Georgia health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Media outlets reported a large outbreak occurred at the time at a YMCA camp at Lake Burton in Rabun County, near the state's northern border with North Carolina.

Campers ranged in age from 6 to 19, and many of the staffers were teenagers. Cabins had between 16 to 26 people. The report said this was "relatively large" but doesn't clearly say if it was too many. Health investigators did fault the camp for not opening enough windows and doors to increase circulation in buildings.

EMBED More News Videos

ABC News' Dr. Jen Ashton discusses schools reopening and COVID-19's affect on children.



The report said a teenage staff member developed chills on the evening of June 22 and left the camp the following day.

The camp began sending campers home two days later when the staffer got a positive test result for coronavirus. The camp notified state health officials and closed the camp on June 27.

Test results were available for 344 people and 260 of them - about three-quarters - were positive.

The percentage of campers infected was higher among younger kids than older kids, the report found. It also was higher in kids who were at the camp for longer periods of time.

Officials recorded information about symptoms for only 136 kids. Of those, 100 reported symptoms - mostly fever, headache and sore throat.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessgeorgiacoronavirussummer campu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SUMMER CAMP
COVID News: 5 counselors test positive at day camp on Long Island
Manasquan pauses summer camp program after workers test positive
Kids learn to administer their own COVID-19 test
New York day camps open again for summer fun
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
TikTok: 'We're not going anywhere' after Trump threatens US ban
COVID Updates: Oxygen therapy may prevent virus, more pools reopen
Trump, GOP soften on opposition to $600 unemployment benefit
Gunman on the run after fatally shooting man outside Bronx deli
AccuWeather: Sunny Saturday
What we can expect from Hurricane Isaias
How Tri-State Area is preparing for Hurricane Isaias
Show More
NY man accused of attacking 3 women in NJ bias crime arrested
US astronauts pack up for rare splashdown in SpaceX capsule
'Alarms are going off' as NJ coronavirus cases rise
'The Secret' and 'Black is King' hit your TV this weekend
Teen arrested in Twitter hack that hit Obama, Gates accounts
More TOP STORIES News