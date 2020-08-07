Georgia students suspended for sharing photos that show lack of COVID-19 precautions at schools

Paulding County School District in Dallas, Georgia, is one of a handful of school districts that came under fire after images surfaced showing students packed shoulder-to-shoulder, many of them without masks.
The school's superintendent Brian Otott fired back saying students sharing these images and videos would be punished, and it appears he followed through on that threat.
Hannah Watters, 15, is a sophomore at North Paulding High School. She said she shared a photo on Twitter of her hallway between classes because she was concerned for her and her classmates' health and safety.
WATCH: Watters talks about why she took the photo that got her suspended
"I took the photo initially after seeing the first day of school photo taken by someone else go online as well and got picked up by some media coverage," Watters said. "And I took it out of mostly concern and nervousness after seeing the first days of school."
She was suspended this week.
Her classmate, fellow sophomore Chelsea Lennon, was also suspended from North Paulding High School.
She recorded video during a class change showing students walking close together without masks.
"I saw many people were not wearing masks, and it was making me feel really unsafe and uncomfortable to be in school," Lennon said.
WATCH: Do cloth face masks really work? We tested them in the lab
Otott wrote a letter to the community, defending the school and its safety precautions.
"Some individuals on social media are taking this photo and using it without context to criticize our school reopening efforts," Otott said. "Under the COVID-19 protocols we have adopted, class changes that look like this may happen, especially at a high school with more than 2,000 students."
Otott went on to say, "One area where we have received a good deal of feedback is mask use in our schools. Wearing a mask is a personal choice and there is no practical way to enforce a mandate to wear them. What we will do is continue to strongly encourage all students and staff to wear masks."
Meanwhile, Georgia just reported its youngest COVID-19 victim. A 7-year-old with no underlying conditions died from the virus this week.