3 'violent' escaped Georgia inmates have Tasers, remain at large

EMBED <>More Videos

3 'violent' escaped Georgia inmates have Tasers, remain at large

HAWKINSVILLE, GA -- The search is on for three "violent" inmates who remain at large days after escaping from a Georgia jail, authorities said.

Tyree Williams Jr., 33; Brandon Pooler, 24; Dennis Penix Jr., 28; and two other inmates fled the Pulaski County Jail, about 130 miles south of Atlanta, on the night of Nov. 12, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

They had two Tasers and were last in a stolen white 2015 Kia Sedona van with Georgia license plate CMP8628, the GBI said.



One of the five escapees, Tyree Jackson, was taken into custody Sunday, the GBI said.

A second inmate, Lewis Wendell Evans III, was taken into custody late Sunday night in Warner Robins, about 100 miles south of Atlanta, the GBI said.

As the search continues for the remaining three escapees, the U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to any arrests, the GBI said.

Authorities are still looking for three men who escaped Pulaski County Jail in Georgia, on Nov. 12. From left, Tyree Williams Jr., 33; Brandon Pooler, 24; Dennis Penix Jr., 28.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
georgiainmatescrimeescaped prisoner
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
TOP STORIES
NYC sees uptick in COVID cases, easing access to booster shots
4th tornado confirmed on Long Island as cleanup continues
Closing arguments begin in Kyle Rittenhouse trial
Meet Ji-Young, the 1st Asian American muppet on 'Sesame Street'
Man arrested in robbery at Manhattan Target store with box cutter
Revelers returning to Times Square this New Year's Eve
Biden set to sign infrastructure bill into law today
Show More
Deadly armed robbery, shooting caught on camera in the Bronx
Alex Jones liable for defamation in Sandy Hook 'hoax' case
NYPD officer struck by driver during traffic stop in Long Island City
Steve Bannon surrenders to face contempt charges
AccuWeather: Clouds & sun with a spot shower
More TOP STORIES News