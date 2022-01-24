shooting

Several wounded in shooting in Germany; residents asked to avoid area near Heidelberg University

Police had asked residents to avoid Neuenheimer Feld area where Heidelberg university located
BERLIN -- A lone gunman wounded several people at a lecture theater in the southwestern German city of Heidelberg on Monday, police said.

Police said in a brief statement that the perpetrator was dead, but didn't give details of how that happened. They had earlier asked people on Twitter to avoid the Neuenheimer Feld area of Heidelberg, where the city's university is located.

Police didn't specify how many people were wounded, or how seriously. The university's press office declined to give any details on the incident and referred all queries to police.

Police said the weapon used in the shooting was a long-barreled weapon.
