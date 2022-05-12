Careers

'Get Reel With Your Dreams' virtual event exposes students to careers in TV, movies

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

'Get Reel With Your Dreams' exposes students to careers in TV, movies

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An exciting conversation took place Wednesday with high school students about careers in the TV and movie industry.

Eyewitness News anchor Sade Baderinwa hosted the 12th annual 'Get Reel With Your Dreams' virtual event.

During the program, students heard from professionals in the journalism and production industry, with the aim to inspire them to become the next generation of storytellers.

Students were selected after applying to participate in the event.



They are now encouraged to submit a self-produced Public Service Announcement (PSA) for a chance to compete in the Reel Video Awards and win money for their education.

The deadline for submissions is in approximately one month and winners will be announced during a virtual ceremony at the end of June.

For more information on 'Get Reel,' check out our full page.
EMBED More News Videos

The 'Get Reel with Your Dreams: Inside Track' program exposes students to careers in journalism, acting, production, marketing, distribution and news/sports reporting.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersnew york citynew yorknew jerseyconnecticutmoviestelevisiondisneyget reel abc7nycommunitycareersstudents
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old wounded in shooting near Queens high school
Mega Millions pauses payouts after wrong number announced
Half of NYC drivers not moving cars for Alternate Side Parking
7 On Your Side tips to stretch your dollar and combat inflation
AccuWeather: Cloudy start
Mayor, NYPD call on feds to revoke license of ghost gun manufacture
Andy Dick arrested for felony sexual battery in California park
Show More
Baby formula given away on Long Island to help families struggling
Former Rutgers football star opening dream coffee house in Woodbridge
NJ mother describes being reunited with son after park abduction
Suspect in shooting of 2 women found dead of apparent suicide
Rapper Casanova pleads guilty to racketeering, drug trafficking
More TOP STORIES News