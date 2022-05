'Get Reel With Your Dreams' virtual event exposes students to careers in TV, movies

EMBED >More News Videos The 'Get Reel with Your Dreams: Inside Track' program exposes students to careers in journalism, acting, production, marketing, distribution and news/sports reporting.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An exciting conversation took place Wednesday with high school students about careers in the TV and movie industry.Eyewitness News anchor Sade Baderinwa hosted the 12th annual 'Get Reel With Your Dreams' virtual event.During the program, students heard from professionals in the journalism and production industry, with the aim to inspire them to become the next generation of storytellers.Students were selected after applying to participate in the event.They are now encouraged to submit a self-produced Public Service Announcement (PSA) for a chance to compete in the Reel Video Awards and win money for their education.The deadline for submissions is in approximately one month and winners will be announced during a virtual ceremony at the end of June.For more information on 'Get Reel,' check out our full page ----------