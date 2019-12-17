Getaway van crashes into Ross store near Seattle, 11 injured

SEATTLE -- Eleven people were injured after a van crashed into a store near Seattle Monday night.

It happened in Burien, about 10 miles south of Seattle, around 9:50 p.m.

Sgt. Ryan Abbott with the King County Sheriff's Office says that detectives believe the van was being used as a getaway vehicle for a shoplifting crime at the store, KOMO-TV reports.



"There was a female that was inside the store shoplifting, she ran out and got into the passenger seat of the white van," Abbott said.

A male driver in the van tried to speed away, police said.

The van struck an unoccupied car that was parked directly in front of the store before crashing through the front windows of the Ross. The van then traveled past the registers and into a clothing aisle.

Three people, including a 2-year-old child who was in a stroller, suffered critical injuries.

Police said the 51-year-old male driver was placed under arrest for vehicular assault and suspicion of DUI for drugs.

The female passenger was taken into custody for an unrelated warrant and shoplifting.

No employees were injured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washingtonshopliftingu.s. & worldaccidentcar into buildingcrash
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert: Teen girl kidnapped in front of mom in Bronx
LIVE | Funeral held today for Detective Joseph Seals
AccuWeather: Wintry mess across the Tri-State
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Mega Millions $372 million drawing tonight!
Stolen shopping cart mystery unfolds on Long Island
Staten Island boy, 16, fatally shot outside house after dispute
Show More
Each state's most popular holiday toy revealed
"I want justice!" Dad confronts daughter's alleged attacker in court
Police searching for 14-year-old in murder of Barnard College student
NYCHA tops worst landlord list in NYC
Amber Alert issued for 2 kids last seen playing in front yard
More TOP STORIES News