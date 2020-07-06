Ghislaine Maxwell moved to NYC for Epstein-related sex abuse charges

By MIKE BALSAMO
NEW YORK -- Jeffrey Epstein's longtime confidante Ghislaine Maxwell was transferred Monday to New York to face charges that she recruited women and girls, one as young as 14, for him to sexually abuse, the Bureau of Prisons confirmed.

Prosecutors have asked a judge to schedule a Friday court appearance in Manhattan federal court for for Maxwell, 58, who was arrested last week at a $1 million estate she had purchased in New Hampshire.

Maxwell, the daughter of British publishing magnate Robert Maxwell, was the former girlfriend and longtime close associate of Epstein, who killed himself in a Manhattan jail last August while he awaited trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

Maxwell has been indicted on multiple charges, including that she conspired to entice girls as young as 14 to engage in illegal sex acts with Epstein from 1994 through 1997.
EMBED More News Videos

It is alleged that Ghislaine Maxwell facilitated Epstein with teen girls for sex. She was taken into custody in New Hampshire.


Several of Epstein's victims have described Maxwell as his chief enabler, recruiting and grooming young girls for abuse. She has denied wrongdoing and called claims against her "absolute rubbish."

In a letter to a judge Sunday, prosecutors said they have communicated with Maxwell's defense lawyer, Christian Everdell, who would like a Friday bail hearing where she will be arraigned.

Prosecutors have said Maxwell "poses an extreme risk of flight." Maxwell has three passports, is wealthy with lots of international connections, and has "absolutely no reason to stay in the United States and face the possibility of a lengthy prison sentence," they wrote in a memo.

She is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citynew hampshirearrestsex assaultinstagram storiesjeffrey epsteinchild sex assault
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Updates: NY Gov. Cuomo holds briefing
Arrest made in shooting death of 17-year-old basketball player Brandon Hendricks
Violent weekend: At least 11 killed, dozens wounded in NYC
NYC enters Phase 3, nail salons and other personal care reopens
Broadway star Nick Cordero dies from COVID-19
Nick Cordero reaction: 'They will never want for anything'
Rutgers will only offer limited in-person education in the fall
Show More
AccuWeather: Hot, humid with showers possible
Columbus statue beheaded, Frederick Douglass sculpture toppled
Summer camps reopen in New Jersey
2020 Tax Day: What to know about the July 15 deadline
Judge orders Dakota Access pipeline shut down pending review
More TOP STORIES News