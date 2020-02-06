Sports

Gianna Bryant's California school retires her No. 2 basketball jersey

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. -- Gianna Bryant's California school retired her basketball jersey in a touching ceremony.

Vanessa Bryant, Gianna's mother and the wife of the late Kobe Bryant, posted videos and photos on Instagram from the ceremony held at Harbor Day School in the Newport Beach neighborhood of Corona del Mar. The school retired Gianna's No. 2 jersey.

"My Gigi. I love you! I miss you. You've taught us all that no act of kindness is ever too small. Mommy is still and will ALWAYS be so proud of you mamacita," one photo caption said.



A bouquet of heart-shaped balloons was placed alongside a table with a red and pink flower arrangement and Gianna's name.



"My Gianna. God I miss you. I've been so lucky to have woken up to see your gorgeous face and amazing smile for 13 years. Wish it would've been until my last breath. Mommy loves you to the moon and back. Infinity plus 1. #2 #Mambacita #GigiBryant," another photo caption read.

Kobe and Gianna were among nine people who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Jan. 26.

