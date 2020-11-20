coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: 3 New York Giants players test positive for COVID-19

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York Giants announced that three players tested positive for COVID-19 Friday.

The team said it was notified of the positive tests overnight and the players were immediately told to self-isolate.

The players were not identified.

The team said the contact tracing process is underway.

The Giants' office was already closed Friday because the team is on a bye week.

The team said players and coaches will resume work on Monday with adjusted schedules.

The Giants are coming off their first two-game winning streak under rookie coach Joe Judge.

The team is just 3-7, but they still have a shot at winning the NFC East.

