celebrity deaths

Gilbert Gottfried dead at 67 after long illness, family says; actor known for unique voice

EMBED <>More Videos

2-Minute Warning: Gilbert Gottfried

CHICAGO -- Gilbert Gottfried has died at the age of 67 his family said Tuesday.

In a message posted to the actor's Twitter page, the Gottfried family said that he died "after a long illness."

Please note: The video in the player above is from 2019 appearance.

"In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend, and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honor," the message said.



Gottfried began doing standup as a teenager in New York City, then was hired as a Saturday Night Live cast member in 1980. He shot to fame in part by doing a variety of improvised promos for then-fledgling network MTV, and eventually established a career in movies.

He is perhaps best known for his voice acting role as Iago in Disney's "Aladdin" and recorded numerous commercials, cartoons and animated movies. He was also a regular guest on daytime and late night talk shows.

No further information about Gottfried's death was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentactorcelebrity deathsobituary
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CELEBRITY DEATHS
'Wildwood Days' singer Bobby Rydell dies at 79
Estelle Harris, 'Seinfeld' and 'Toy Story' actor, dies at 93
The Wanted singer Tom Parker dies at 33
Foo Fighters cancel all tour dates following drummer's death
TOP STORIES
29 hurt in NYC subway shooting; Gun jam may have saved lives
U-Haul sought in NYC subway shooting, station cameras not working
Witnesses describe chaotic scene after NYC subway shootings
Grandmother, 3-year-old grandson killed by truck in NY
NY Lt. Gov. Benjamin arrested in campaign donation scheme
2 men jump out of burning tent in Manhattan brush fire
5 hurt after flames burn through NYC apartment building
Show More
Funeral today for 16-year-old girl shot and killed in Bronx
NYCHA employee suspended after appearing nude on Zoom meeting: Report
AccuWeather: Warm day after wet start
Oklahoma governor signs bill to make abortion illegal
Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices
More TOP STORIES News