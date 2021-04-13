Gilda's Club NYC announces virtual benefit concert

EMBED <>More Videos

Gilda's Club NYC Announces 'It's Always Something' Benefit

NEW YORK -- Gilda's Club NYC has announced its first-ever benefit concert, "It's Always Something," to help those with cancer and their families in the New York City metropolitan area.

The organization is named in memory of the legendary comedian Gilda Radner, who died of ovarian cancer in 1989.

The virtual concert will feature performances by Sting, Jon Batiste, Rosanne Cash, Kenny Loggins, David Sanborn, Bernie Williams, Kandace Springs, and Gil Parris.

Good Morning America's Robin Roberts will be among those making appearances during the event on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

Other guests include Brooke Shields, Susie Essman, Jon Hamm, and JB Smoove.

The concert will be live-streamed on the Glida's Club New York City YouTube channel.

For more information or to make a donation, please visit gildasclubnyc.org or text 'Next25' to 41444.

All proceeds will benefit Gilda's Club NYC's free programs to ensure that No One Faces Cancer Alone.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
TOP STORIES
3-year-old boy dies in fall from 4th floor window in Harlem
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
More TOP STORIES News