Girl, 11, groped inside Laurelton Payless Shoe Store

LAURELTON, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect accused of inappropriately touching a young girl inside a Payless Shoe Store in Queens.The girl was inside the Laurelton store with her father trying on shoes when the incident happened.Police released video of the man they say approached the 11-year-old, asking to hold a shoebox that she had in her hands before he began rubbing on her calf.The girl immediately called for her father who wasn't far away and that is when the alleged groper ran off.The person wanted for questioning is described as a black man with braided hair, last seen wearing a fluorescent green hat, dark colored hooded sweatsuit, multi-colored shirt, and white sneakers.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.