12-year-old girl charged with trying to poison 4-year-old stepbrother

EMBED </>More Videos

Jealous 12-year-old allegedly poisoned her stepbrother (KTRK)

OAK GROVE, Kentucky --
Officials say a 12-year-old Kentucky girl tried to kill her 4-year-old stepbrother because she believed her mother loved the boy more.

News outlets report that a Christian County sheriff's report said the girl was charged with murder Wednesday in Oak Grove. The report said the mother was looking through the girl's Skype messages and saw that she told someone in Texas that she was going to use Mr. Clean to get rid of her younger stepbrother.

"Obviously, this is not something that's normal," Captain Chris Miller, of the Christian County Sheriff's Office, said to WTVF-TV. "It's quite normal for brothers and sisters to fight, brothers and sisters to disagree. This is kind of above the normal for what we would expect out of that age."

When the boy became sick, the mother talked to her daughter, who admitted to trying to poison the victim.

She told her mother it was because she felt her mother loved him more.

"We're talking about a 12-year-old here, so we are looking into the mind of a 12-year-old, what bothers her and what makes her tick. This is obviously something that bothered her," Captain Miller said.

Deputies asked to talk to the daughter in the mother's presence, and when asked why she had poisoned the boy, she said "it was because he was annoying her," according to police reports.

The juvenile was arrested and charged with murder.

"She's facing a murder charge because Kentucky does not have an attempted murder charge there. Depending on the outcome of her medical evaluation, that murder charge could be reduced to something else with the same penalty," Captain Miller said.

The girl was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldpoisonsiblingsKentucky
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News