Girl, 12, dies after snow fort collapses on her

EMBED </>More Videos

Two girls, ages 9 and 12, became trapped under a snow fort they had built outside an Arlington Heights church. The 12-year-old girl died.

By
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Illinois --
A 12-year-old girl died Sunday after a snow fort collapsed on her in Illinois, police said.

The girl had built a snow fort with a 9-year-old girl near a snowbank at about 2:40 p.m. outside the Rothem Church in Arlington Heights.

The fort collapsed on both girls, killing the 12-year-old girl. She was in cardiac arrest when she was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead at about 4:30 p.m.

The 9-year-old girl was taken to Northwest Community Hospital and treated for hypothermia. She was being held Sunday night for observation, Arlington police said.

EMBED More News Videos

Two girls became trapped while playing in a snowbank Sunday afternoon.



The girls were with their families attending church services and went outside to play in the snow. A weekend snowstorm had dropped several inches of snow across the Chicago area. Sunday afternoon, police tape surrounded a huge mound of snow outside the church.

About an hour later, family members began to look for them and found them underneath the snow.

Arlington police called the incident an accident and did not suspect foul play.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office is scheduled to do a post-mortem on Monday.

The girls' identities were not immediately released.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
snowArlington Heights
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Dangerous cold moves into NY area
1 killed, 1 hurt when car going wrong way crashes through wall
Passengers from Newark stranded over 13 hours at airport in Canada
Beloved UWS bookstore slated to close, saved by GoFundMe
These are the must-read stories from the weekend
Growing controversy after video surfaces of students in blackface
Toddler puts hands up during shoplifting arrest
Taunted Native American elder, teen at center of crowd speak out
Show More
Woman crossing street in NJ critically injured in hit-and-run
US pairs figure skating champion dies by suicide at 33
Major winter storm wreaks havoc on travel around country
Puppy born with upside down paws undergoes surgery
Police searching for man who fled from officers in Brooklyn
More News