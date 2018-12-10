3-year-old girl dies after being found unresponsive at Long Island day care

MALVERNE, Long Island (WABC) --
An investigation is underway into the death of a 3-year-old child at a day care in Nassau County.

The incident was reported at Grace Lutheran Church and School in the 400 block of Hempstead Avenue around 1 p.m. last Friday.

Authorities say the girl was unresponsive and she wasn't breathing. She was transported from the facility in critical condition.

She was later pronounced dead by hospital staff on Monday.

There is no word on the child's cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.

