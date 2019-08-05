Police searching for family of 4-year-old girl found wandering alone in Brooklyn

(Photo/Shutterstock)

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- Police are searching for the family of a 4-year-old child found wandering alone in Brooklyn.

The child was found Monday morning around 9:30 a.m. at 27th Avenue and Shore Parkway.

She was taken to Coney Island Hospital to be checked out and is said to be in good condition.

Few other details were released. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

