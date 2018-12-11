6-year-old girl seriously injured after being hit by SUV in the Bronx

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) --
A 6-year-old girl is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in the Bronx Tuesday.

The accident happened just after 5 p.m. on Harrod Avenue in the Soundview section. The intersection does not have lights, a stop sign or a crosswalk.

Police say the child's mom dropped her off at the intersection and she was walking across the street when she was struck by a vehicle traveling west on 172nd Street.

The girl was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in serious condition. She has facial trauma but will survive.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle, an SUV, fled the scene.

Police shut down East 172nd Street between Harrod Avenue and Morris Street for the investigation.

