Girl about to celebrate 2nd birthday killed when fire tears through Long Island home

The victim was identified as 23-month-old Majesty Gerald, who authorities say became trapped in the basement with her older sister when the flames broke out at the house on Maple Lane in Gordon Heights around 3 a.m.
The fire appeared to start in the basement, officials said, and the sister was able to escape
Nine members of an extended family were inside the residence at the time of the fire.
The child was pronounced dead at the scene after the blaze was extinguished.
A 34-year-old woman, a 57-year-old man, a 4-year-old girl, and a member of Medford Fire Department were transported to area hospitals for treatment of minor injuries.
The five other family members were unharmed.
The Rev. Thomas Flud, of Community Baptist Church of Gordon Heights, said he has spoken with surviving family members and described them as distraught.
"Loss of a life is a loss of a life, especially for it to be a young child," he said. "Right now, we're just trying to make sense out of it."
Rev. Flud said the surrounding community and the church will be offering support to the family.
A preliminary investigation has determined the cause of the fire to be non-criminal in nature.
Gordon Heights, Yaphank, Selden, Farmingville, Middle Island, Medford, Holtsville and Coram Fire Departments responded, along with Shirley and Medford Ambulance.
