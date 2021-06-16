Girl awakened by man in bedroom committing sex crime in Greenwich Village

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10789766" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sandra Bookman reports on the announcement of "The Hometown Heroes Parade" in New York City.

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man wanted in a sexually motivated felony against a young girl in Lower Manhattan.It happened on Saturday at 1 a.m. inside the girl's residence near Broadway and Bond Street.The 10-year-old woke up to the strange man rubbing himself on her feet.He then ran from her room and out of the building.The attacker is described as a dark-skinned adult male, medium build with dreadlocks, and last seen wearing a multi-colored t-shirt, black jeans, white sneakers, white mask, and seen riding a bicycle.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------