Girl awakened by man in bedroom committing sex crime in Greenwich Village

It happened on Saturday at 1 a.m. inside the girl's residence near Broadway and Bond Street.
The 10-year-old woke up to the strange man rubbing himself on her feet.
He then ran from her room and out of the building.
The attacker is described as a dark-skinned adult male, medium build with dreadlocks, and last seen wearing a multi-colored t-shirt, black jeans, white sneakers, white mask, and seen riding a bicycle.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
